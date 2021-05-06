BOSTON (CBS) – There has been a recent push to educate athletes, coaches, and parents about concussion treatment and prevention, yet more teens are actually saying they’ve had a concussion.
But it doesn’t necessarily mean that more kids are getting concussions than ever before.
New research from the University of Michigan found that 1 in 4 adolescents self-reported at least one concussion in 2020, up from about 1 in 5 in 2016.
But visits to the emergency room for these types of traumatic head injuries fell between 2012 to 2018. They say the rise in the number of teens self-reporting concussions could largely be due to greater knowledge and awareness of these types of injuries in sports.
Of note, there was no increase in reported concussions among kids who do not participate in sports.