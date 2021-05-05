WORCESTER (CBS) — There will be no Fourth of July fireworks celebration in Worcester due to the coronavirus for a second year in a row. The Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce, the city of Worcester and other business partners made the announcement Wednesday that Independence Day fireworks will be canceled again.
Organizers said they “feel it’s in everyone’s best interest to avoid large, in-person gatherings where it’s more difficult to control the spread of the virus.”READ MORE: Massachusetts Lottery Processes First Remote Ticket Cashing For Big Scratch-Off Wins
“As exponentially more and more people become fully vaccinated, we certainly believe that better days are on the horizon. We’re so close, but we can’t give up now,” Chamber President Tim Murray said in a statement. “We feel it is still too soon to be among big crowds, but we’re confident we can return to this annual, family-friendly event in 2022.”READ MORE: Baby Chick Named 'Peanut' Found Wandering Route 1 In Saugus
There will still be a fireworks show in Worcester for the holiday – but only at Polar Park. The Worcester Red Sox are planning to shoot off fireworks for fans on July 2, 3 and 4th during their weekend homestand.MORE NEWS: Harvard University Will Require Students To Get COVID Vaccine Before Coming To Campus This Fall
The Boston Pops also said Wednesday they are still evaluating whether they will hold their annual Fireworks Spectacular on the Esplanade. A final decision is expected in late spring.