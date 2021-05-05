CBS Sports Ranks Patriots As Having Best Draft In Entire NFLAccording to one national outlet, we might have missed how well the Patriots did compared to their peers in this year's draft.

Stevens: Kemba Walker Still Won't Play In Celtics' Back-To-Backs Even If Seeding Is On The LineEven if the Celtics find themselves in a furious battle for seeding in the Eastern Conference at the end of the season, the coaching staff will continue to adhere to the strict "Kemba Rules" set in place for the point guard's health.

'All A Blur': Red Sox Fan Protects Son From Incoming Foul Ball Using CoatA Red Sox fan used her coat to catch a foul ball and make for an unforgettable trip to Fenway Park.

Revolution Captain Carles Gil Named To MLS Team Of WeekCarles Gil has received a whole lot of praise following a dynamic performance in this weekend's Revolution win over Atlanta FC.

Report: George Parros Didn't Want To Suspend Tom Wilson For Brandon Carlo HitApparently, George Parros didn't even want to issue the suspension to Tom Wilson for the hit on Brandon Carlo.