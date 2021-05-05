(MARE) – Taiwan is an energetic boy of African-American descent. While he can be shy at first, once he warms up to you, he is very engaging. Taiwan is athletic and does well at all sports but especially likes playing basketball. He also enjoys swimming and going fishing. When Taiwan is inside, you can find him playing Pokémon and video games.

Taiwan does well in a small school setting with extra supports. Overall, he does best when provided with structure and clear expectations.

Legally freed for adoption, Taiwan will do best in a two-parent family as the only or youngest child. He sees his younger brother who is placed in a pre-adoptive home monthly and a family for Taiwan must be willing to help him maintain this important connection. Taiwan also has sporadic contact with his biological parents.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.