BOSTON (CBS) – A water main break shut down a busy South Boston intersection Wednesday night.

It happened at Dorchester Street and West 8th at approximately 6:30 p.m.

A spokesperson for Boston Water and Sewer said there are three water mains at the intersection where East 8th meets West 8th.

Water and power have been turned off in the area until repairs are made.

Boston firefighters responded to inspect and secure buildings affected by the incident.

