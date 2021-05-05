BOSTON (CBS) – A water main break shut down a busy South Boston intersection Wednesday night.
It happened at Dorchester Street and West 8th at approximately 6:30 p.m.
A spokesperson for Boston Water and Sewer said there are three water mains at the intersection where East 8th meets West 8th.
Water and power have been turned off in the area until repairs are made.
At approx 6:30pm, companies responded to a major water main break in the area of Dorchester St & W.Eighth St , https://t.co/Ka4E42pRlh. Multiple companies on scene to investigate & secure affected buildings. @bostonpolice , @EversourceMA , @ISDBoston , @BOSTON_WATER here as well pic.twitter.com/6FG2vernT1
— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 6, 2021
Boston firefighters responded to inspect and secure buildings affected by the incident.