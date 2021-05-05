WOONSOCKET, R.I. (CBS) — CVS Pharmacy locations all over the country, including 389 in Massachusetts, are now accepting walk-ins for COVID vaccines, “with no appointment necessary.” The announcement comes as President Joe Biden directed pharmacies participating in the federal vaccine program to make the shots more easily available.
"I know some people find making an appointment in advance inconvenient," Biden said Tuesday. "So, starting this week, we are also going to direct all federal pharmacy partners to begin to provide walk-in hours."
Walmart said Tuesday it would also be taking walk-ins seeking a COVID vaccine at its pharmacies in Massachusetts.
CVS is also offering same-day scheduling at CVS.com. It said more than 90% of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine recipients have been returning for their second doses.
CVS said it has administered more than 17 million COVID vaccines nationwide to date.