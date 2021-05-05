BOSTON (CBS) – From vintage neighborhood theatre to community vaccine clinic. The Strand Theatre in Dorchester is now opening its doors for walk-in COVID shot appointments.

Tajmah Jocelyn has worked at the clinic since it opened, but until last week was hesitant about getting her own shot. But she said not having to pre-register or wait weeks for an appointment led to her getting in line.

”I was hesitant for a while but I decided to do it because it was really convenient,” Jocelyn said. “It’s crazy. I think I was stalling because I wasn’t sure about taking the vaccine in general. But after a while it’s kind of like, OK a lot of people are doing it. a lot of people are fine. I’ll just do it and get it out the way.”

Dr. Christin Price, the director of community health for Brigham and Women’s Hospital, estimates the clinic, in collaboration with Upham’s Corner Health Center, has come across about 30 people a day who walked up looking for their first dose since last week.

“What we want to do is make it as easy as possible with no barriers,” Price said. “When a person decides they’re ready, they can come in and get vaccinated.”

Supply is not an issue at the clinic.

“We have the ability to vax up to 350 people a day. We’re nowhere near that,” Price said.

With President Joe Biden now directing stores like Walgreens and CVS to start taking walk-in appointments, and all Walmart pharmacies across the state now doing the same, the goal for the Strand vaccine clinic is to provide another well-known place where neighbors can turn in the push to get more people vaccinated.

“I don’t consider it a battle. I consider it an opportunity for us as an institution that’s been here for 50 years and continue to support our community members. And really allowing us to provide that access to the vaccine as nimble as we need to be to make sure it’s there,” said Upham’s Corner Health Center CEO Jay Trivedi.

The plan is to roll out mobile clinics in the near future to offer the vaccine in more spots in the surrounding area.