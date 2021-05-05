EVERETT (CBS) — Massachusetts residents are definitely not skipping their second dose COVID vaccine appointments. Gov. Charlie Baker said 99% of people who get their first Pfizer or Moderna shot return for their second one a few weeks later.
"Over 99% of the people in Massachusetts who get a first dose, get their second dose," Baker said at a news conference at Encore Boston Harbor in Everett on Wednesday. "That is significantly above the national statistics."
President Joe Biden has announced that he’s aiming to have at 70% of Americans get at least one dose of the vaccine by the Fourth of July.
"Here in Massachusetts, thanks to the ton of work that was done by so many, we've already surpassed that milestone, and look forward to working with all of our partners to make even more progress in the weeks ahead," Baker said.
Baker is pushing to get more than 4.1 million people in Massachusetts fully vaccinated.
