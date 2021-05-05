CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) – It remains unclear why the chicken crossed the road. But in this case, a Good Samaritan made sure they did so safely.

The MSPCA at Nevins Farm said a 3-week-old chick named Peanut that weighs just over three ounces was attempting to cross busy Route 1 in Saugus.

A passerby scooped the chick up, and brought Peanut to the MSPCA Boston adoption center.

Peanut was found on Route 1 in Saugus. (Image Credit: MSPCA-Angell)

The organization said it is a “minor miracle” that Peanut was spotted and saved.

“It still amazes us that he wasn’t hit by a car, especially since he’s nearly impossible to spot from behind the wheel,” Rachel Diersen of MSPCA at Nevins Farm said.

The MSPCA said this time of year they often see an increase in bird surrenders.

