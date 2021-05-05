BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots broke character and didn’t sign any undrafted free agents in the hours after the draft concluded. Now several days removed from the draft, New England finally has added an undrafted rookie.
The team signed kicker Quinn Nordin out of Michigan. Nordin announced that news himself on Twitter.
With the addition of Nordin, the Patriots now have Nick Folk, Roberto Aguayo, and Nordin on the depth chart at kicker. The team released Justin Rohrwasser — a fifth-round pick in 2020 — earlier this offseason.
Nordin played four seasons for the Wolverines, from 2017-20. In his career, he successfully kicked 42 of 58 field goals and 119 of 124 extra points. Last year, Nordin played just four games, going 2-for-5 on field goals and 12-for-12 on PATs. (Michigan played just six games last season.)
Nordin was 4-for-10 on kicks of 50 or more yards, and he was 10-for-14 in the 40-49-yard range.