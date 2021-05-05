Patriots Sign Undrafted Kicker Quinn NordinNew England finally has added an undrafted rookie.

Wells Fargo Championship Preview: 'Quail Hollow Tests You From The First Hole,' Says CBS Sports' Frank NobiloThe Wells Fargo Championship returns with a strong field after COVID caused its cancellation last year.

CBS Sports Ranks Patriots As Having Best Draft In Entire NFLAccording to one national outlet, we might have missed how well the Patriots did compared to their peers in this year's draft.

Stevens: Kemba Walker Still Won't Play In Celtics' Back-To-Backs Even If Seeding Is On The LineEven if the Celtics find themselves in a furious battle for seeding in the Eastern Conference at the end of the season, the coaching staff will continue to adhere to the strict "Kemba Rules" set in place for the point guard's health.

'All A Blur': Red Sox Fan Protects Son From Incoming Foul Ball Using CoatA Red Sox fan used her coat to catch a foul ball and make for an unforgettable trip to Fenway Park.