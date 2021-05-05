MERRIMACK, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire family is thankful for an Amazon driver’s act of kindness that was caught on a doorbell camera.
Kelly Leary said the wind pulled down an American flag at her home in Merrimack. The Amazon driver, who the company has since identified as Brendalis Garcia, put it back up in its rightful place.
That flag has special meaning to the Leary family. It was given to them by Kelly’s husband’s uncle, who has since died.
Leary posted video from her doorbell camera online in the hopes of finding the driver.
An Amazon spokesman said Garcia, a driver from Amazon delivery service partner Sooner Transportation, has been with the Army Reserves for the last 14 years. She’s been an Amazon driver for the last two years.