MERRIMACK, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire family is looking to track down an Amazon driver and thank him for an act of kindness that was caught on a doorbell camera.
Kelly Leary said the wind pulled down an American flag at her home in Merrimack. The unidentified Amazon driver put it back up in its rightful place.
That flag has special meaning to the Leary family. It was given to them by Kelly’s husband’s uncle, who has since died.
Leary posted video from her doorbell camera online in the hopes of finding the driver.