EVERETT (CBS) – Governor Charlie Baker will have an update Wednesday afternoon on COVID-19 vaccinations in Massachusetts.
He will tour the vaccination site at the Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett and talk to reporters afterwards.
Baker will be joined by Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders, Cambridge Health Alliance CEO Dr. Assaad Sayah and Encore Boston Harbor President Brian Gullbrants.