BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 888 new confirmed COVID cases and 13 additional deaths in the state on Wednesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 649,855. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,306.
There were 85,569 total new tests reported.
As of Wednesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.5%.
There are 485 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Wednesday. There are 135 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 21,300 active cases in Massachusetts.