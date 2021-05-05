CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Harvard University is the latest higher education institute in Massachusetts to require COVID vaccines for the fall. The world-renowned school in Cambridge announced Wednesday that its students must be fully vaccinated before returning to campus.
“To reach the high levels of vaccination needed to protect our community, Harvard will require COVID vaccination for all students who will be on campus this fall,” President Lawrence Bacow said in a statement. “As with existing student requirements for other vaccines, exceptions will be provided only for medical or religious reasons.”
Students should be sure to get their final dose of the vaccine two weeks before they return to campus.
LIST: Which Colleges Will Require COVID Vaccines For The Fall
They will need to submit a copy of their vaccination card to the school. More information can be found here.
“We expect that faculty, staff, and researchers working on campus will make every effort to be vaccinated as well,” Bacow said. “Further guidance regarding vaccination expectations for faculty, staff, and researchers is under consideration and will be provided in the near future.”
Harvard is also requiring students to get a flu vaccine before the end of the year.