SCITUATE (CBS) – Police are investigating a hate incident at Gates Middle School.
According to the town’s selectboard, several middle school students created a private document on a school platform. The document, the selectboard said, “included hateful and hurtful language and images contrary to the community’s commitment to eradicating this behavior in our town.”
The school administration, the school committee and the police department are investigating the incident.
“We are deeply disturbed” by the actions taken by those involved in this incident,” the board said in a prepared letter.