BOSTON (CBS) – Starting Monday, visitors at the Massachusetts vaccination super-sites can walk in without an appointment, with the exception of Gillette Stadium. “The walk-up option will certainly make it easier for people to access vaccines,” said Governor Charlie Baker.
He made the announcement after touring the walk-up clinic at the Encore Casino in Everett, which he said was a good example of how convenience helps draw people in. It's part of the state's effort to get four million people fully vaccinated by the beginning of June.
Children could help reach that goal, with the federal government now poised to approve Pfizer for kids 12 and older. The company is expected to file for emergency use on children as young as two this fall.
Vaccinating children has drawn controversy in the past, with a crowd of protesters descending on the Massachusetts State House last summer after the announcement that flu shots would be required for all students.
On Wednesday, Governor Baker said he’s holding off on whether he would make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for school. “I want guidance from the federal government on that kind of stuff before we make decisions about it,” he said.