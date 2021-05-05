CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – A police officer in Concord, New Hampshire, who was arrested for allegedly attacking a woman in January has been arrested and charged with violating a restraining order.
Prosecutors said in October, Bryan Croft tried to strangle a woman and then told her to lie about how she was hurt. Croft was charged with second degree assault, witness tampering, falsifying evidence and domestic violence in January. At that time, one of the conditions of his bail was that he was prohibited from contacting or coming within 1,000 feet of the victim.
Prosecutors said Wednesday that Croft violated the order.
Croft now faces additional charges, including stalking and contempt of court. Croft is being detained until his arraignment in Hillsborough County Superior Court and the Concord Circuit Court at a future date.
Croft was placed on leave without pay from the Concord Police Department.