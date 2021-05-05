SOUTH BOSTON (CBS) – Two Boston city councilors are calling out “inconsiderate partiers” for throwing large house parties in South Boston.

They say the parties have the potential to become superspreader events and they’re also creating problems for neighbors.

“Just a few weeks ago there were 600 911 calls in one weekend, just in this community,” city councilor Michael Flaherty told WBZ-TV Wednesday.

Flaherty and councilor Ed Flynn believe now is the time to address this issue once and for all.

“It’s a major quality of life (issue). It’s loud. There is trash that is left behind and residents are complaining rightfully so,” Flynn said.

“Nothing seems to be working. We are looking for a spirit of cooperation here. This is the last thing we want to do, is to fee and fine people into submission,” Flaherty said.

The proposed fines are $1,000 for the first offense, $2,000 for the second and $3,000 for the third.

Notices are already going out to absentee landlords.

“This is one of those situations where when you have loud parties, arguably could be superspreaders. Loud parties that are going to 3:30, 4:30, 5 in the morning. We are not New York. New York the clubs are open until 4 o’clock, that’s not Boston,” Flaherty said.

And now that it’s spring, people are opening windows and going on roof decks, exaggerating the problem that much more.

And it goes beyond South Boston.

Flaherty says he is having the same conversation in the North End, Charlestown, the South End, East Boston, Allston and Brighton.

“We want to put COVID in the rear view mirror. We want people to start to get back to normal. We just want them to do that as respectfully and as neighborly as possible,” Flaherty said.

The rest of city council will be filled in on the issue Wednesday afternoon and a public hearing is expected soon.