BOSTON (CBS) — Looking for a convenient way to get a coronavirus vaccine? Walmart said Tuesday that its 48 pharmacies in Massachusetts will now be offering walk-in COVID vaccination appointments.
"All Walmart pharmacy locations across Massachusetts are now accepting walk-in vaccine appointments, as supply allows, in addition to scheduled appointments," Walmart said in a statement. "Customers who schedule an appointment can complete pre-vaccination paperwork ahead of time, if interested."
Click here to find a Walmart pharmacy near you. Anyone going to a walk-in appointment at Walmart should bring their insurance card if they have one.
Gov. Charlie Baker announced this week that Massachusetts is moving into a new phase of its vaccine rollout. Four mass vaccination sites will be shutting down by the end of June and the supply will shift to smaller clinics.
Nearly 4 million people have been fully or partially vaccinated in Massachusetts so far.