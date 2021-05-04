BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots won a lot of football games over Tom Brady’s 20-year run as quarterback. But there is one loss that Brady — and all Patriots fans — really wish went the other way.

There is no real need to specify which game that is. It’s pretty easy to guess, considering it was the biggest game of New England’s two-decade run of dominance, and the Patriots were not on the right side of the scoreboard when the clock hit zero.

That game, of course, is Super Bowl XLII, against the New York Giants. The Patriots would have achieved perfection with the win, securing the only 19-0 season in NFL history. Instead, the Giants bullied their way to a shocking 17-14 upset.

Even though the Patriots have added three more Super Bowl banners to Gillette Stadium since that disappointing night in Glendale, Arizona, the defeat is not something that many players or fans want to talk about. But Brady opened the old wound over the weekend during his appearance on the NFL’s “Draft-A-Thon,” saying he’d be willing to give up two of his seven Super Bowl rings to get that undefeated season.

“I would. Let’s be real,” said Brady. “Easy.”

(Brady chatting about changing history is at the 22-minute mark in the video above.)

It would have been interesting to hear which two Super Bowl rings Brady would have traded for that historic win, but the discussion never got that far. (There were A LOT of people on the video chat, and not all of them wanted to talk football.) But we know from everything that Brady has said throughout his career that losses stick with him forever.

And even after adding yet another Super Bowl ring to has vast collection just a few months ago, Brady is making it crystal clear that he’d give up just about anything to get that 19-0 season.