Julius Randle -- Not Jayson Tatum -- Named Eastern Conference Player Of Month For AprilJayson Tatum had a pretty incredible month of April, but it wasn't enough to capture Eastern Conference Player of the Month honors.

Gillette Stadium Will Host Premier Lacrosse League Training CampNot only will the Premier Lacrosse League begin its season at Gillette Stadium, it will also get ready to kick off the 2021 season at Gillette Stadium.

Lombardi: Mac Jones Will Have 'Redshirt Year' As Rookie With PatriotsHours after drafting Mac Jones in the first round of the draft, Bill Belichick confidently declared that Cam Newton remains the Patriots' starting quarterback. He might mean it, too.

Report: Saints Tried To Jump Ahead Of Patriots To Draft Mac JonesWhen the first round of last week's NFL Draft was playing out, things kind of broke the Patriots' way. The team was able to land Mac Jones at No. 15 without having to give up any extra assets to get him. Apparently, that wasn't for lack of effort from at least one other team.

Jaylen Brown Injury Update: Out Wednesday, But Considered Day-To-Day With Sprained AnkleThe Celtics can breathe a huge sigh of relief when it comes to Jaylen Brown's injury.