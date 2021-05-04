BOSTON (CBS) — A food hall in the Fenway is ready to reopen. Time Out Market, which opened in 2019 at Landmark Center, will welcome back food lovers back on May 13.
The 25,000 square-foot-space is returning with 12 high-end eateries and two bars. There is a large outdoor patio and front lawn. There will be less seating upon reopening to encourage social distancing.
Some of the culinary spots at the market include Ms. Clucks Deluxe from James Beard winners Tim and Nancy Cushman, Michael Schlow's Italian Kitchen and Cusser's Roast Beef & Seafood.
Time Out Market will be open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday to Friday, and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the weekend.