MINNEAPOLIS, MN (CBS) – Police in Minneapolis, Minnesota think a missing two-year-old girl might have been abducted and may be headed to Massachusetts.
Nasteha Mohamed was last seen by her family at about 3 p.m. Monday. She is believed to be with her 26-year-old sister Amina Mohamed, who police say has had issues with mental instability and paranoia.
Investigators believe Mohamed may be trying to take her little sister out of Minnesota. In a news conference Tuesday morning, Minneapolis Police said she might be headed to Massachusetts, but they didn’t provide any information on how they know that.
Amina Mohamed is believed to be driving a gold 2013 Chevrolet Equinox with the Minnesota license plate ECG 917.
She’s described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Two-year-old Nasteha Mohamed was last seen wearing brown pants, a brown shirt and a brown sweater.
JUST IN: Minneapolis police are asking for help finding a missing child: 2-year-old Nasteha Mohamed. She is believed to have been abducted by her older sister, who drives a gold-colored 2013 Chevrolet Equinox. Officials say the child may be in danger. | https://t.co/rVDvgLDAxb pic.twitter.com/lJ2vN8bSR0
— WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) May 4, 2021
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.