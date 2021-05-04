HOPKINTON (CBS) – Hopkinton’s Select Board will hold an emergency meeting Tuesday evening to discuss a rally that’s planned in town on Thursday following the death of 16-year-old Mikayla Miller.

Miller, a sophomore at Hopkinton High School, was found dead April 18, hanging from a tree along a trail off West Main Street which runs back to the apartments where she lived.

Her mother is planning to attend a vigil Thursday afternoon on the town common to mourn her daughter and accuse investigators of keeping information from them.

In the days that followed her death, Mikayla’s mother fueled a social media firestorm with a post accusing police of turning a blind eye to the kids who she says bullied, ambushed, and murdered her daughter.

It was a post that drew angry online support from people claiming the teen was “lynched” because she was Black, or gay, or both.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan is leading the investigation.

“The idea that we would be not investigating bullying or a murder, as the allegation, is just not true,” she told WBZ-TV Monday.

Mikayla was a student-athlete at Hopkinton High, which is mostly white. While the DA’s office indicated early on that her death was not suspicious, perhaps meaning it was a suicide, Ryan did acknowledge a relationship breakup the day before triggered a fight.

“We know it was an altercation among people who were known to each other,” Ryan said.

She is still waiting for the full report from the medical examiner. Ryan told WBZ her investigators are still interviewing people and they’ve updated the Miller family every few days.

“We want to get the right answer for Mikayla,” Ryan said.

Mikayla’s mother and aunt declined an interview with WBZ, saying more information will come out at Thursday’s vigil.