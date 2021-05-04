HOPKINTON (CBS) – The Middlesex District Attorney’s office is investigating the death of 16-year-old Mikayla Miller in Hopkinton. Her family insists authorities are keeping information them.

Simple flowers mark the spot where Mikayla was found April 18, hanging from a tree along a trail off West Main Street which runs back to the apartments where she lived.

“This is just an unimaginable loss,” Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan told WBZ-TV.

In the days that followed her death, Mikayla’s mom fueled a social media firestorm with a post accusing police of turning a blind eye to the kids who she says bullied, ambushed, and murdered her daughter.

It was a post that drew angry online support from people claiming the teen was “lynched” because she was Black, or gay, or both.

“The idea that we would be not investigating bullying or a murder, as the allegation, is just not true,” Ryan said.

Mikayla was a student-athlete at Hopkinton High, which is almost entirely white. While the DA’s office indicated early on that her death was not suspicious, perhaps meaning it was a suicide, she did acknowledge a relationship breakup the day before triggered a fight.

“We know it was an altercation among people who were known to each other,” Ryan said.

What investigators do not have yet is a full report from the medical examiner, but they’re still interviewing folks and say they’ve updated Mikayla’s family every few days.

“To lose a child — and then to think that everything is not being done to find out what happened — is a terrible thing,” Ryan said.

Ryan said she regrets that forensics are taking so long but says more time is a must to know for certain what led up to the tragic death.

“We want to get the right answer for Mikayla,” Ryan said.

Ryan said her investigation will be transparent and complete.

Mikayla’s mother and aunt declined an interview with WBZ, saying more information will be released at a vigil on Thursday in Hopkinton.