By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Arc of Massachusetts, Star Wars

HINGHAM (CBS) — It’s a galactic giveaway for a good cause. Tuesday, May 4th is “Star Wars Day” and to celebrate, a local appliance store is raffling off a “Star Wars”-themed fridge.

George Washington Toma is selling 200 raffle tickets for $100 each. The winner gets the fridge and the proceeds will go to The Arc Of The South Shore, which helps families and those with disabilities.

The store says the French door fridge, featuring Chewbacca, R2-D2, C-3PO and BB-8, retails for more than $3,000. Free delivery will be provided in the Boston and Plymouth area.

The Star Wars fridge being raffled off (Photo credit: The Arc)

Click here to buy a raffle ticket online.

