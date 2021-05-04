BOSTON (CBS) — Jaylen Brown will not play Wednesday night when the Celtics visit the Orlando Magic. But the prognosis on the C’s swingman is much better than most would have anticipated after he hopped off the floor Sunday night following a collision with Jayson Tatum.

Brown did not practice Tuesday, and though he’s out for Wednesday’s tilt, Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said that Brown has been diagnosed with a sprained ankle and it doesn’t sound like he’ll miss too much time with the injury.

“He’s very much day-to-day after that,” Stevens told reporters following Tuesday’s practice.

It’s not ideal to have your second-best player nursing a bad ankle this late in the season, but the fact that Brown isn’t expected to be out for an extended period of time is a huge win for Boston. Brown was injured in the final minute of Sunday’s loss to the Blazers in Boston when he collided with Tatum. Brown stepped on Tatum’s foot in the collision, aggravating a right ankle injury that nearly kept him out of Sunday’s contest.

Brown couldn’t put any weight on his right leg as he hopped to the Boston locker room, painting a rather grim picture for what could lay ahead for the Celtics guard. Luckily, that grim picture got a little brighter with Stevens’ update on Tuesday.

Brown has had a career season for Boston, earning the first All-Star nod of his career back in February. For the year, Brown is averaging 24.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. He’s having his best shooting season as well, hitting 48 percent from the floor while hitting 39.7 percent of his shots from three-point range. Brown has logged 10 double-doubles this season, besting the eight that he had all of last year, and has been Boston’s leading scorer 25 times.

The Celtics have seven games remaining in the regular season, and at 34-31, currently sit in seventh place in the Eastern Conference. If the playoff started today, Boston would be in the NBA’s play-in tournament.