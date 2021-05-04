ANDOVER (CBS) – Students at the Greater Lawrence Technical School have been working for months on a car for Quincy Marine veteran Scott Sheppard.
The group Second Chance Cars donated the vehicle. The students, who are part of the automotive collision repair class, got it ready for the road. The sophomores repaired the rear body panel, assembled a new tail light and installed a new battery.
Sheppard says the gift could not have come at a better time.
"Thank you so much everyone that was involved in this process over the past seven months, it's been a little difficult during the pandemic," Sheppard said. "I lost my vehicle being laid off from work for a few months. But everything got turned around in a very quick fashion and it was because of this program and everyone around here that has been involved in this and that has made this happen on this day I couldn't be more grateful."
The students say projects like this one inspire them to do better in school and in the community.