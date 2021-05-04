HANOVER (CBS) — A Hanover Fire Captain is among seven people who are being honored with a JFK Special Profile in Courage Award. This year’s honorees were all chosen for their display of courage during the coronavirus pandemic.
Fred Freeman, a registered nurse, "led the establishment of an innovative mobile health program allowing the town of Hanover to deliver COVID-19 testing and other critical health services directly to residents in their homes."
The program allowed vulnerable patients to stay at home, slow the spread of coronavirus, and help the strained health care system, the JFK Library Foundation said.
The group of seven was chosen based on thousands of nominations from people around the country.
"Today's honorees put their own lives at risk to keep others safe. They inspire us all with their courage and give new meaning to President Kennedy's legacy of public service," said Caroline Kennedy, honorary president of the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation.
A virtual ceremony will air for the public on May 26.