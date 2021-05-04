BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Patriots had quite the offseason, signing a truckload of free agents while also drafting a quarterback of the future in Mac Jones. With tons of new faces added to the mix, there is a whole lot of intrigue and excitement surrounding the team that the Patriots will send out in 2021.

Fans can’t wait to see the group in action after a 7-9 campaign last year, and the players are just as eager to get to work and see what they can do out on the football field.

You can count center David Andrews in that camp. The longtime team captain re-signed with New England over the offseason, with Trent Brown and Ted Karras brought in to help solidify an already solid offensive line. There are more weapons for Cam Newton and/or Mac Jones thanks to the additions of tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry and receivers Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor. On the defensive side, Matt Judon and Kyle Van Noy were brought in to help get after opposing quarterbacks.

It all looks great on paper, but Andrews is excited to see how it all comes together when the Patriots are allowed to get to work on the field.

“You have to be excited looking at it. There are certain limitations to what we can do practice-wise, but we’re trying to do all we can to make this football team better,” Andrews told reporters during a video conference call on Monday. “Now it comes down to the stuff people don’t want to talk about — how much work we put in the next 3-4 months. We made a lot of improvement on paper, and that is definitely a part of it, but now we have to become a football team. We have to work together, learn to work together because there are a lot of new faces and put it all together.

“I’m excited once we can get the rookies into the building to get to work with them, to get the whole ball rolling here,” said Andrews.

Of course Jones is part of that rookie class, and Andrews will get to know him fairly intimately as the man who snaps the young QB the football.

“Excited to get to work with him. I’ve heard a lot about him,” Andrews said of Jones. “I’m not a QB scout, but I’m excited to work with him and hang out with him. I’ve heard a lot of great things about him.”