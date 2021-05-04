David Andrews Eager To Get To Work And See New-Look Patriots 'Become A Football Team'David Andrews can't wait to get to work with all the new faces on the New England roster -- including rookie quarterback Mac Jones.

Would Jimmy Garoppolo Have Welcomed A Return To Patriots? 'I Don't Know'Jimmy Garoppolo was asked if he would've welcomed a return to the Patriots.

David Andrews Shares Interesting Ernie Adams Story From His Rookie SeasonErnie Adams was an important part of the Patriots for 21 years. But nobody really knows what he did.

Evan Fournier Still In A Fog After Battling COVID-19: 'It's Like I Have A Concussion'"I've been feeling really weird, to be honest."

Ernie Adams Retiring From Role With Patriots After Long Career With TeamErnie Adams is calling it a career.