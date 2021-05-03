WESTBORO (CBS) – A vaccination clinic for high school students west of Boston will be held next weekend.
The MetroWest-Westboro Regional Collaborative will offer a first dose Pfizer vaccine clinic for kids ages 16 and older Saturday at the DoubleTree Hotel on Computer Drive in Westboro.
The two-shot Pfizer vaccine is currently the only one approved for those age 16 and older.
The clinic serves Ashland, Boylston, Holliston, Hopkinton, Northboro, Southboro and Westboro.
You need to make an appointment. For more information, click here.
Students age 16 and 17 must also fill out a consent form, which is available here.