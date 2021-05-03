MEDFORD (CBS) – Tufts University says it is looking into two “incidents of hate” on campus in the last week.
In one incident, several Asian students were walking together when they were "verbally assaulted with hateful anti-Asian rhetoric," by a people in a passing car, according to Tufts president Tony Monaco.
Monaco said a large swastika was found painted on a shed in the second incident.
"It is uncertain at this point whether the perpetrators in either case are members of the Tufts University community," he said in an email to the campus.
“Unfortunately, these anti-Asian and anti-Semitic incidents are part of a larger trend in the United States. Our campus has not been immune to this trend as complaints of bias to our Office of Equal Opportunity have increased significantly over the past several years. This is not acceptable.”