LINCOLN, N.H. (CBS) – Eighteen years ago, New Hampshire lost an iconic figure. On May 3, 2003, the Old Man of the Mountain crumbled.
On this day in '03, we lost our "Old Man". The Old Man of the Mountain has been a NH icon since 1805. Nathanial Hawthorne wrote about him in, "The Great Stone Face" and his profile can be seen in many historic paintings and more recent vacation photos. 📷: @brandons_outside pic.twitter.com/L66GOCoS9a
For 200 years, the massive granite profile drew tourists to Franconia Notch State Park.
18 years ago we lost a treasured New Hampshire icon – The Old Man of the Mountain. Till this very day he resembles the true essence of what it means to be a Granite Stater. #603Pride pic.twitter.com/xwx8m21nSM
Gov. Chris Sununu marked the 18th anniversary of the Old Man’s demise on Monday, saying “Till this very day he resembles the true essence of what it means to be a Granite Stater.”
In September, a fishing platform and pathway at Profile Lake were finalized to memorialize the Old Man.