By CBSBoston.com Staff
LINCOLN, N.H. (CBS) – Eighteen years ago, New Hampshire lost an iconic figure. On May 3, 2003, the Old Man of the Mountain crumbled.

For 200 years, the massive granite profile drew tourists to Franconia Notch State Park.

Gov. Chris Sununu marked the 18th anniversary of the Old Man’s demise on Monday, saying “Till this very day he resembles the true essence of what it means to be a Granite Stater.”

In September, a fishing platform and pathway at Profile Lake were finalized to memorialize the Old Man.

