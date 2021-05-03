SALEM (CBS) – One Massachusetts city marked a COVID milestone Monday as there were zero COVID patients in Salem Hospital. Mayor Kim Driscoll called it “something to celebrate.”
Driscoll tweeted that it marks the first time since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic there were no COVID patients at the hospital.
Here's something to celebrate: 0 COVID patients at @salemhospitalMA – first time this has been the case since the start of the pandemic. Let's keep this trend going by getting vaccinated today! pic.twitter.com/IQQeEsrgdF
“Let’s keep this trend going by getting vaccinated today!” she said.
Overall, Massachusetts reported 786 new COVID cases and four additional deaths on Sunday.