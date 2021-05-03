BOSTON (CBS) — Rhamondre Stevenson undoubtedly wants to stick with the Patriots and make an impact, after the team selected him with the 120th overall pick in last week’s draft. And the rookie is listening to the right people.

The 23-year-old running back was asked by the New England media if he has any experience playing special teams, and he said he’s played quite a bit on the kickoff team but is willing to play as much special teams as the Patriots want him to.

WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche tweeted out that little nugget of information, and it caught the attention of a former Patriot who knows a thing or two about doing all that it takes to earn and keep a roster spot.

“Providing value on ST cannot be underrated in NE, trust me,” Julian Edelman tweeted.

Of the many thousands of people who saw that tweet, Stevenson was one of them. The rookie seemed to take the advice to heart, tweeting the word “Understood” with the handshake emoji.

Stevenson joins the Patriots with not too much wear and tear, having carried the ball just 165 times (for 1,180 yards and 13 touchdowns) in his two years in Oklahoma. He also caught 28 passes for 298 yards, and he knows that in order to make it in Foxboro, he’ll have to be eager to do everything.