BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots are seemingly going to be OK with letting Sony Michel go after the upcoming season.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Patriots will be picking up the fifth-year option on Isaiah Wynn for 2022, but will “likely” decline the option for Michel.

Teams have the option of keeping first-round picks for a fifth year on their rookie deals, and with the Patriots having chosen twice in the first round in 2018, they had decisions to make for both Wynn and Michel this offseason. Monday marked the deadline for teams to exercise their fifth-year options.

In likely declining Michel’s option, the running back will be a free agent after the 2021 season.

Michel, 26, was taken with the 31st overall pick in 2018. He’s played in 38 regular-season games, rushing 535 times for 2,292 yards and 14 touchdowns. Last year, he played in just nine games, rushing for 449 yards and one touchdown.

Michel was immense in the Patriots’ run to a Super Bowl title in 2018, as he rushed for 336 yards and six touchdowns in the Patriots’ three playoff games.

Wynn — a tackle who’s also played guard — missed his entire rookie season due to a torn Achilles. He missed eight games in 2019 due to a toe injury, and he missed six games last year due to a knee injury.

New England drafted running back Rhamondre Stevenson in the fourth round of last week’s draft.