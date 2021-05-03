NFL Now Has Players Who Were Born After Tom Brady's Career BeganThere's a new way to show just how long Tom Brady's been playing in the NFL, and it came over the weekend when players who were born after Brady's career began were drafted into the NFL.

Damien Harris On His NFL Draft Experience, Message To New Patriots RookiesPatriots running back Damien Harris joined WBZ-TV's Steve Burton to discuss his own draft experience, which included an interesting wait to hear his name called back in 2019.

Tom Brady Insists Julian Edelman Wants To Play For Bucs: 'He's Just Too Scared To Tell Bill'Tom Brady is having way too much fun needling his pal Julian Edelman about a reunion in Tampa.

Rhamondre Stevenson Connects With Julian Edelman Over Special Teams Value To PatriotsRhamondre Stevenson undoubtedly wants to stick with the Patriots and make an impact, after the team selected him with the 120th overall pick in last week's draft. And the rookie is listening to the right people.

Patriots Share Behind-The-Scenes Video Of Ernie Adams Making His Final Draft PickBill Belichick's public praise came not long after the coach spoke even more highly about Ernie Adams behind closed doors.