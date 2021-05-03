DORCHESTER (CBS) – A judge ordered 34-year-old Marcus Chavis held without bail after he allegedly murdered his wife and another woman Sunday in Dorchester.
Prosecutors arrested Chavis on Sunday afternoon after they say he called police himself to say he had killed his wife.
When officers arrived at the Taft Street home, two young children pointed them to where 42-year-old Jahaira DeAlto and 27-year-old Fatima Yasin had been stabbed.
DeAlto was pronounced dead at the scene after being stabbed in the neck. Yasin was rushed to Boston Medical Center but did not survive.
Chavis allegedly said during a police interview that he woke up next to his wife and found her bleeding but he did not know how. It was then Chavis allegedly realized he was holding the knife.
According to prosecutors, Chavis told police he takes medication for mental health issues.
A dog was also stabbed during the incident, but survived.