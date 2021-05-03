BOSTON (CBS) – Many adults infected with the coronavirus will continue to have symptoms weeks, even months later, a syndrome called Long COVID. But there is evidence that children can also suffer from it.
Children are less likely to get really sick from the coronavirus. Many don’t develop symptoms at all while others tend to have mild to moderate symptoms that resolve within a couple of weeks.
But, according to estimates earlier this year from the United Kingdom, almost 13-percent of children aged 2-11, 14.5% of kids aged 12-16, and 17-percent of young people aged 17-24 still had COVID symptoms five weeks after their initial infection.
Symptoms can include joint pain, fatigue, headaches, dizziness, chest pain, among others. Experts are calling on more research looking into how COVID-19 can specifically impact children.