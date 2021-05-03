Popular Boston Barber Back On The Job After Freak AccidentSteve Silva is back at his post at the Boston Barber Company following a freak accident at the shop in February. WBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.

12 minutes ago

I-Team: State To Shut Down Some Mass Vaccination SitesGov. Charlie Baker said the state will scale back and shut down some of the mass vaccination locations. WBZ-TV's Cheryl Fiandaca reports.

24 minutes ago

Studies Show Vaccine Side Effects May Indicate You Were Once Infected; Kids Can Have Long COVID TooWBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall discusses the latest coronavirus vaccine studies.

27 minutes ago

4 COVID Mass Vaccination Sites In Massachusetts To Close By End Of June As StateGov. Baker said the state will shift its focus to smaller clinics in the community. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

55 minutes ago

Truckers For Shaw's, Star Market Go On Strike In New EnglandTruck drivers and mechanics for Shaw's supermarkets represented by the Teamsters went on strike Monday.

1 hour ago