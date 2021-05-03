BOSTON (CBS) — Another week, another honor for Jayson Tatum. On Monday, the Celtics forward was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the second time in three weeks and third time this season.
It was probably a pretty easy decision for the NBA. Tatum averaged 42.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists in his three games last week, leading Boston to a 2-1 record in that span. (Overall, the Celtics went 2-2 on the week.)
Tatum shot a ridiculous 54.4 percent from the floor and 59.1 percent from three-point range over those three games, which Included Tatum’s 60-point explosion in Boston’s overtime win over the San Antonio Spurs last Friday night. That set a new career-high for the 23-year-old, and matched Boston’s franchise record which was set by Larry Bird in 1985.
Congrats, @jaytatum0 👏 pic.twitter.com/2Fyoq7tO2o
Tatum already claimed East Player of the Week twice this season ahead of Monday’s announcement, for the weeks of Jan. 11 and April 12. He becomes the first Celtics player to earn the weekly award three times in a single season since Kevin Garnett in 2007-08.
Tatum already took home Player of the Week during February of last season, when he also captured Eastern Conference Player of the Month honors. The Celtics All-Star averaged 29.7 points, 9.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the month of April, so another Player of the Month award may not be far off for Tatum.