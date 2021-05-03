BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 481 new confirmed COVID cases and 18 additional deaths in the state on Monday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 648,249. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,288.
There were 25,827 total new tests reported.
As of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.49%.
There are 522 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Monday. There are 133 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 23,676 active cases in Massachusetts.