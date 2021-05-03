DA: Death Of Hopkinton Teen Under InvestigationThe death of 16-year-old Mikayla Miller is under investigation in Hopkinton.

5 minutes ago

Dorchester Man Accused Of Killing Wife, Another WomanA judge ordered 34-year-old Marcus Chavis held without bail after he allegedly murdered his wife and another woman Sunday in Dorchester. WBZ-TV's Louisa Moller reports.

9 minutes ago

Missing Concord Goat Captured In Sudbury After 10 Days On The RunA goat that has been on the run for nearly two weeks has been returned to his owner. Geoff Petrulis reports.

2 hours ago

'Something To Celebrate': No COVID Patients At Salem Hospital For First Time Since Start Of PandemicOne Massachusetts city marked a COVID milestone Monday as there were zero COVID patients in Salem Hospital. Mayor Kim Driscoll called it “something to celebrate.” Geoff Petrulis reports.

2 hours ago

4 hours ago