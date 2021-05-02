BOSTON (CBS) – The NFL Draft is in the books and before it wrapped up Saturday night, a Malden native got to hear his name called.
In the seventh and final round, the Miami Dolphins selected former University of Massachusetts offensive lineman Larnel Coleman, making him the 231st overall pick.
Related: Here’s Everything The Patriots Did At 2021 NFL Draft
Coleman is just the 31st player from UMass ever drafted.
“I was expecting a call, I was projected from 5 to 7 so throughout the entire draft I was just watching and waiting for my name to get called and you know today happened to be the day so I’m really happy,” he said.
Chris Grier, the general manager of the Dolphins and a UMass alumnus himself, made the call to give Coleman the news.
A @UMassFootball connection when Chris Grier gave Larnel a call. #FinsUp x @Verizon pic.twitter.com/qmz4RiYVUK
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 1, 2021
Coleman said it was worth the wait. And now the Patriots may be seeing him quite often as he heads to their AFC East rival. The former Minuteman will play for former New England assistant Brian Flores, now the head coach in Miami.