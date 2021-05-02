BOSTON (CBS) — Families cheered and hugged in the stands of Fenway Park on Sunday as if there was a game taking place. But instead of watching the Red Sox – they are cheering for Emerson College students graduating in the middle of a pandemic.
Emerson College President Lee Pelton said he’s proud of his students.READ MORE: Massachusetts Pirates Players Were At Green Bay Casino When Shooting Killed 2
“What’s really important is their capacity to serve humanity and the most important question for all of us, especially young people, is how will I live my life, how will I live my life with hope and purpose and meaning,” said Pelton.
Though students weren’t able to walk across the stage or take to the field at Fenway, students said nothing can beat having their names and pictures being shown on the jumbotron.READ MORE: 2 Women Killed, Dog Injured In Dorchester Stabbing
Karen Uminiski was thrilled to have her graduation at the historic park.
“This is something quite frankly I didn’t think would happen. The opportunity to have an in-person commencement is really meaningful even with the restrictions,” said Uminiski.MORE NEWS: Massachusetts Reports 786 New COVID Cases, 4 Additional Deaths
Graduation for the class of 2020 was canceled last May due to COVID-19, but they also got the chance to hold a celebration at Fenway Sunday afternoon.