CANDIA, N.H. (CBS) – David Hartenstein of Fitchburg died early Sunday morning in a crash following a lengthy wrong way drive in New Hampshire.
A New Hampshire State Police trooper was on patrol in Salem just before 2 a.m. when he saw Hartenstein's 2003 Ford Escape coming at him head on. Hartenstein was driving north on the soutbound side of Interstate 93.
Troopers set up rolling road blocks in an attempt to stop other drivers as Hartenstein approached.
Police said Hartenstein "repeatedly" drove at the troopers and then around them.
Though police tried several times to use spike strips on the Massachusetts man’s SUV, they were unsuccessful.
Hartenstein continued driving through Manchester and into Candia, where he suddenly veered off the road and into the woods.
State Police found the vehicle a short time later, and Hartenstein was pronounced dead.
Anyone with information is asked to call New Hampshire State Police at (603) 583-3795.