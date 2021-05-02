BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 786 new confirmed COVID cases and four additional deaths in the state on Sunday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 647,768. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,270.
There were 61,480 total new tests reported.
As of Sunday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.49%.
There are 525 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Sunday. There are 143 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 24,104 active cases in Massachusetts.