BOSTON (CBS) – Two women were fatally stabbed Sunday afternoon inside a Dorchester home. It happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Taft Street.

One woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A second woman was rushed to Boston Medical Center, but did not survive.

Boston Police took one man into custody following the stabbings.

A dog was hurt in the attack as well. Two children were taken to an area hospital for evaluation, but were uninjured.

Police have not yet released any identifications.

No further information is currently available.

Alex Moschetto lives in the neighborhood and saw the women taken from the home by ambulance. She said the neighborhood is normally a quiet one.

“It’s very not typical of this street, of this neighborhood,” she said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 617-343-4470.