BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have used their sixth-round pick on an offensive lineman.
The team selected offensive tackle William Sherman out of Colorado with the 1197th overall pick on Saturday.
Sherman played both left and right tackle for the Buffaloes, switching from the right side to the left side last year and earning Second Team All-Pac-12 honors.
At 6-foot-3, 304 pounds, Sherman may project to a guard in the NFL.
The Patriots began their draft by selecting Mac Jones 15th overall in the first round on Thursday night. On Friday, they added defensive tackle Christian Barmore and edge rusher Ronnie Perkins. Saturday started with selections of running back Rhamondre Stevenson, linebacker Cameron McGrone, and safety Joshuah Bledsoe.