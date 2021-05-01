BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots made their eighth and final selection of the 2021 NFL Draft by picking a wide receiver.
The team selected Tre Nixon out of the University of Central Florida at No. 242 overall.
Nixon The 6-foot, 187-pound Nixon transferred to UCF from Ole Miss in 2018. He played just four games last year due to a broken collarbone, catching 19 passes for 260 yards and two touchdowns. He caught 49 passes for 830 yards and seven touchdowns for the Knights in 2019, when he was an honorable mention for All-American Conference honors.
In three seasons at UCF, he caught 108 passes for 1,652 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Nixon marks the first wide receiver drafted by the Patriots since they took N’Keal Harry in the first round in 2019. It also marks the sixth time Bill Belichick has drafted a receiver in the seventh round for the Patriots, with David Givens (2002) and of course Julian Edelman (2009) the most notable among them.