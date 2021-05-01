Patriots Draft Receiver Tre Nixon From UCF With Final Pick In DraftThe Patriots made their eighth and final selection of the 2021 NFL Draft by picking a wide receiver.

Craig Smith's 3 Goals Carry Bruins Past Sabres 6-2Craig Smith helped the Boston Bruins complete their season-series dominance over the Buffalo Sabres with a 6-2 victory.

Patriots Pick Tackle William Sherman Out Of Colorado In Sixth RoundThe Patriots have used their sixth-round pick on an offensive lineman.

Patriots Draft Safety Joshuah Bledsoe In Sixth RoundThe Patriots have themselves a new Bledsoe.

Patriots Draft Michigan Linebacker Cameron McGrone In Fifth RoundThe Patriots selected linebacker Cameron McGrone out of Michigan with their fifth pick in this year's draft.