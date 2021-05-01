BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,115 new confirmed COVID cases and 7 additional deaths in the state on Saturday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 646,982. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,266.
There were 99,287 total new tests reported.
As of Saturday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.56%.
There are 541 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Saturday. There are 146 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 24,631 active cases in Massachusetts.